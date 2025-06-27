Azerbaijan’s Colonel General Valiyev attends Multinational Military Exercise in Istanbul [PHOTOS]
Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, met with his Turkish counterpart, General Metin Gürak, during an official visit to Ankara, Azernews reports, citing posts shared by the Turkish Armed Forces on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.
The posts state that a formal welcoming ceremony was held in honor of Colonel General Valiyev. This was followed by a bilateral meeting between the Chiefs of the General Staff of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
Genelkurmay Başkanı Orgeneral Metin GÜRAK, resmî davetlisi olarak Ankara’da bulunan Azerbaycan Cumhuriyeti Genelkurmay Başkanı ve Savunma Bakanı 1'inci Yardımcısı Orgeneral Kerim VELİYEV’i askerî törenle karşılamıştır. Törenin ardından iki komutan Genelkurmay Karargâhında bir… pic.twitter.com/ojLwEGgI6i— TSK (@TSKGnkur) June 27, 2025
Subsequently, both generals attended the Distinguished Visitors Day of the "Peacekeeper" Computer-Assisted Command Post Exercise, held at the Multinational Joint Warfare Center Command in Istanbul, with the participation of 360 personnel from 17 countries.
Genelkurmay Başkanı Orgeneral Metin GÜRAK, Azerbaycan Cumhuriyeti Genelkurmay Başkanı ve Savunma Bakanı 1'inci Yardımcısı Orgeneral Kerim VELİYEV ile birlikte İstanbul’da bulunan Çok Uluslu Müşterek Harp Merkezi Komutanlığında icra edilen, 17 ülkeden 360 personelin katıldığı… pic.twitter.com/P0yUY6n4ph— TSK (@TSKGnkur) June 27, 2025
