Cargo traffic surges along Middle Corridor as transit volume from China soars

27 June 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The volume of cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, saw a significant rise in 2024, reflecting growing regional connectivity and shifting trade dynamics, Azernews reports. According to official data, the total cargo transported along the route increased by...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!