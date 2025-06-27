Cargo traffic surges along Middle Corridor as transit volume from China soars
The volume of cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, saw a significant rise in 2024, reflecting growing regional connectivity and shifting trade dynamics, Azernews reports. According to official data, the total cargo transported along the route increased by...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!