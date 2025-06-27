Azerbaijani carpet art showcased at Hague’s atrium city hall [PHOTOS]

27 June 2025 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

A new exhibition titled "The Magnificence of Azerbaijani Carpets: Learning Through Art" has opened at the Atrium City Hall in The Hague. The event is co-organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Azərxalça OJSC.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the opening ceremony drew attendees from the city administration, Dutch governmental bodies, the diplomatic corps, international organizations, as well as representatives of the arts, academia, and the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Mammad Ahmadzade, noted that the exhibition is part of a global series of events dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the inclusion of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity—an initiative led by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The ambassador spoke of the historical depth and cultural importance of Azerbaijani carpet-making, which has long been a symbol of the country’s heritage. He highlighted how famous European painters such as Jan van Eyck and Hans Memling depicted Azerbaijani carpet motifs in their artworks, demonstrating the carpets' international recognition.

He emphasized that the exhibition aims to communicate Azerbaijan’s culture and historical truths to Dutch audiences through art, and contribute to strengthening ties between the two nations. The exhibition will run for one month.

Nur Ikar, Deputy Mayor of The Hague, expressed satisfaction with hosting the exhibit, praising its role in presenting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage. She underscored how Azerbaijani carpets have influenced European and Dutch art for centuries and emphasized the significance of the exhibition being held in a building that serves as a social and cultural hub for the city.

Emin Mammadov, Chairman of Azərxalça and Honored Art Worker, highlighted the importance of cultural exchange between the two nations and outlined Azərxalça’s mission to preserve and promote Azerbaijan’s carpet-weaving tradition. He spoke about the organization’s legacy and its efforts to combine tradition with innovation by collaborating with local and international artists and designers.

He also mentioned the recent International Carpet Festival held in Baku (May 2–4) and presented information about the carpets on display, which span various regional schools and styles.

Mammadov gifted Corrie Louves, Director of Education and Culture of The Hague City Hall, a copy of "Azerbaijani Carpet" by renowned artist Latif Karimov as a token of cultural appreciation.

The event continued with a cultural program featuring traditional Azerbaijani dances performed by the “Khari Bulbul” dance group. Lectures and masterclasses also introduced visitors to the symbolism and knotting techniques of Azerbaijani carpets, and participants received certificates of attendance.

The exhibition, which runs until June 20, presents 20 rare Azerbaijani carpets from different historical periods. The aim is not only to showcase their aesthetic beauty but also to present carpets as a living cultural phenomenon that preserves memory, unites generations, and expresses national identity.

Among the highlights are modern reinterpretations of the Qasımuşağı and Chalabi compositions of the Karabakh carpet school, 3D-textured carpets inspired by Samira Allahverdiyeva’s artwork, and exclusive pieces by Jan Kath, the German designer named one of the world’s top 100 designers by Architectural Digest in 2024.

The venue, Atrium City Hall, sees an average of 4,000 visitors per day, offering broad exposure to Azerbaijani culture throughout the exhibition’s month-long run.