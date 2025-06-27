NATO officials praise Azerbaijan’s role in regional and global security

27 June 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

The Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO hosted an official reception marking the 107th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces.

For the first time, the event welcomed top NATO officials, including Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Ambassador Boris Ruge, and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, along with senior Alliance officials, ambassadors, and military representatives from NATO member and partner nations, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

In his opening speech, Jafar Huseynzada, Head of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO, noted that the country’s Armed Forces have endured numerous challenges since the early 1990s. He credited National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev for transforming the Armed Forces into a modern, professional, and technologically advanced military.

Huseynzada emphasized that under President Ilham Aliyev’s decisive and forward-thinking leadership, Azerbaijan lawfully restored its territorial integrity by ending the decades-long occupation, paving the way for enduring peace in the region. He also highlighted that 2025 has been declared the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” by presidential decree.

The reception underscored Azerbaijan’s status as a reliable NATO partner, citing its role in peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan, its support for Europe’s energy security, and its recent assistance in the evacuation of civilians and diplomats during the Iran-Israel military tensions.

Ambassador Boris Ruge praised Azerbaijan’s consistent contributions to peace and security, commending its support for NATO operations and its critical role in energy supply and crisis response.

Military Representative Ramil Hasanov outlined the evolution of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces and the nation’s growing defense cooperation with NATO. Admiral Dragone echoed this sentiment, noting the transformation of Azerbaijan’s military into a resilient and responsible force and recognizing its broader contributions to international peace beyond its region.

The event also featured a photo exhibition spotlighting Azerbaijan-NATO relations, with images of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s early engagements, President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to NATO Headquarters, and key moments of collaboration between Azerbaijan and the Alliance.