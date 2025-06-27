Electric vehicles worldwide reach 56 million

27 June 2025 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) increased by around one-third last year, reaching a total of 55.8 million worldwide. China leads the global EV market with 31.4 million vehicles, accounting for more than half of the total, according to data compiled by the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW), a German energy research institute, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!