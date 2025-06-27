Electric vehicles worldwide reach 56 million

Azernews.Az

27 June 2025 21:10 (UTC+04:00)
The number of electric vehicles (EVs) increased by around one-third last year, reaching a total of 55.8 million worldwide. China leads the global EV market with 31.4 million vehicles, accounting for more than half of the total, according to data compiled by the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW), a German energy research institute, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

