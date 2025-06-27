Ruud Van Nistelrooy leaves Leicester City

27 June 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Leicester City FC announced on Friday that it has decided to part ways with its manager Ruud van Nistelrooy by mutual agreement after the club was relegated from the Premier League to the EFL Championship, Azernews reports.

"Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the club. From his appointment in November 2024, he approached the role with professionalism, integrity and a clear commitment to our aims, including through the integration of several promising players from the club's academy into our first-team environment," the team's statement read. "Ruud moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the football club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future."

Van Nistelrooy has not announced his plans for the future yet. Previously, as a manager, he coached Jong PSV, PSV Eindhoven, and his former club Manchester United FC in a caretaker role.