Azernews.Az

Friday June 27 2025

Azerbaijan's credit investment surpasses $17.75 billion amid strong growth across banking sectors

27 June 2025 17:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's credit investment surpasses $17.75 billion amid strong growth across banking sectors
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The steady expansion of credit investment, particularly by private banks and NBCOs, reflects growing confidence in Azerbaijan's financial system and its economic recovery trajectory amid ongoing structural reforms and investment-friendly policies. According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this figure represents...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more