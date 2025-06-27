Pakistan, U.S. reaffirm cooperation on regional peace, trade following Sharif–Rubio phone call

27 June 2025 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio late last night, during which the two leaders discussed a broad range of bilateral and regional matters, with a strong emphasis on peace and stability in the Middle East and South Asia, Azernews reports.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Sharif commended the U.S. President's “bold and decisive leadership” that contributed to achieving the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel. He also expressed gratitude to Secretary Rubio for the United States' instrumental role in facilitating the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India in May.

The two sides agreed to deepen their cooperation, particularly in the area of trade and economic ties, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Pakistan-U.S. partnership.

Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to playing a constructive role in promoting peace across the Middle East. In response, Secretary Rubio welcomed Islamabad’s efforts and said the United States was eager to collaborate with Pakistan to ensure continued regional stability.

Separately, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the call, noting that Secretary Rubio emphasized Washington’s firm position that “Iran must never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.”

Both leaders underlined the importance of long-term efforts to maintain the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and to work toward a broader framework for sustainable peace and security in the region.