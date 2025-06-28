Russian drone strike on Odessa kills couple, injures several including children

28 June 2025 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Odessa during the night of June 27–28 has resulted in civilian casualties, including the death of a married couple and injuries to several others, according to Ukrainian media, Azernews reports.

Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov confirmed that the bodies of the couple were recovered after a drone struck their apartment. He noted that emergency services worked through the night to mitigate the damage and rescue survivors. "The operational headquarters of the district administration will start work at the site in the morning," Trukhanov added.

Among the injured are two children who are currently receiving medical treatment, along with four adults who were also wounded in the strike.

Russian drone attacks on civilian infrastructure have intensified in recent months, with Odessa frequently targeted due to its strategic position on the Black Sea coast. Ukrainian officials have condemned the continued assaults, calling them acts of terror aimed at demoralizing the population.