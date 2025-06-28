Installation of automatic meteorological stations begins in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

28 June 2025 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The installation of automatic meteorological stations has begun in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to improve monitoring of atmospheric processes, Azernews reports.

The National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has launched the initiative, entrusting its implementation to "Turnkey Pro Solutions" LLC.

Under the signed contract, the company received approximately $174,300 (296,086 manats) to carry out the work. The installation process is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

"Turnkey Pro Solutions" LLC, which is responsible for installing the stations, was registered in 2017. The company’s legal representative is Turkan Amiraslan gizi Mammadova, and its authorized capital stands at about $5,900 (10,000 manats).

The initiative is part of Azerbaijan's broader efforts to rebuild and modernize infrastructure in the territories liberated following the 2020 Garabagh war.