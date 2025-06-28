Installation of automatic meteorological stations begins in liberated territories of Azerbaijan
The installation of automatic meteorological stations has begun in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to improve monitoring of atmospheric processes, Azernews reports.
The National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has launched the initiative, entrusting its implementation to "Turnkey Pro Solutions" LLC.
Under the signed contract, the company received approximately $174,300 (296,086 manats) to carry out the work. The installation process is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
"Turnkey Pro Solutions" LLC, which is responsible for installing the stations, was registered in 2017. The company’s legal representative is Turkan Amiraslan gizi Mammadova, and its authorized capital stands at about $5,900 (10,000 manats).
The initiative is part of Azerbaijan's broader efforts to rebuild and modernize infrastructure in the territories liberated following the 2020 Garabagh war.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!