Russian diplomat summoned over deadly raid on Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg

28 June 2025 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

On June 28, 2025, Pyotr Volokovykh, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Azerbaijan, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in response to the violent security raid targeting Azerbaijani citizens in Yekaterinburg, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani side issued a strong protest over the Russian security forces’ June 27 operation, during which two Azerbaijanis were brutally killed, several others seriously injured, and nine individuals detained.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani officials emphasized that such acts of violence are unacceptable and demanded a thorough investigation. The Ministry conveyed its expectation that all those responsible for the violence be identified and held accountable by Russian authorities.

The diplomatic move follows growing public outrage in Azerbaijan over the deadly raid, which targeted apartments housing members of the Safarov family—originally from Aghdam. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry had earlier issued a statement condemning the incident and expressing deep concern over the treatment of Azerbaijani nationals in Russia.