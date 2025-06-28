Ukraine and Azerbaijan to hold consular consultations in near future

28 June 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Consular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Azerbaijan are expected to take place in the near future, signaling a deepening of bilateral cooperation on consular affairs and citizen protection, Azernews reports.

This was announced by Vladislav Kanevsky, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, who is currently on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

“I began my working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan by participating in events organized by the Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Constitution Day of Ukraine. The Basic Law is the core of the unity of the Ukrainian people,” Kanevsky wrote on his social media account.

He emphasized that the events dedicated to Constitution Day—held with the participation of the Ukrainian diaspora around the world—play a crucial role in fostering unity between Ukrainians abroad and the state.

“I also express my gratitude to the Ukrainian community in Azerbaijan for this initiative!” he added.

Kanevsky noted that the upcoming consular consultations are aimed at strengthening consular protections for Ukrainian citizens living abroad and will mark a further step in bolstering the strategic partnership between Kyiv and Baku.