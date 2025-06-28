Azerbaijan, Italy discuss deepening cooperation in agricultural machinery sector [PHOTOS]

28 June 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, is currently on a working visit to Italy, where high-level discussions have been held on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry’s press service, Minister Mammadov met with Mariateresa Maschio, President of the Italian Federation of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers (FederUnacoma), to explore opportunities for collaboration in the field of agricultural mechanization.

During the meeting, Mammadov highlighted the significant strides Azerbaijan has made under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev to modernize its agriculture sector. He noted that agriculture in Azerbaijan is exempt from all taxes except land tax and benefits from robust state support mechanisms, including subsidies, concessional loans, and other incentives.

The sides exchanged views on organizing a presentation of Italian-made modern agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan to boost awareness and adoption of new technologies.

FederUnacoma President Mariateresa Maschio shared insights into the Federation’s activities, emphasizing that it brings together Italian manufacturers of state-of-the-art agricultural equipment. She expressed keen interest in expanding ties with Azerbaijan and supporting its agricultural modernization efforts.

Discussions also focused on key areas of cooperation, including renewing Azerbaijan’s agricultural machinery fleet, raising mechanization levels, and promoting resource-efficient technologies. The idea of establishing an Italian Agricultural Machinery Center in Azerbaijan was also brought forward as a promising initiative to facilitate technology transfer and training.

The meeting reflected the growing momentum in Azerbaijan-Italy agricultural relations and opened the door to practical joint initiatives that align with both countries' sustainability and development goals.