'Squid Game' recap: Everything to remember ahead of Season 3 launch

28 June 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Netflix's global hit Squid Game returns for its third and final season today. Ahead of the highly anticipated release, here are the key developments from Season 2 that fans need to remember, which expanded the story beyond the original deadly contest, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Season 2 followed Seong Gi-hun as he launched his own search for the game's architect, sending henchmen to locate the mysterious Recruiter. A tense face-off ended with the Recruiter’s death in a rigged game of Russian roulette, revealing deeper corruption in the system. Meanwhile, detective Jun-ho resumed his investigation, uncovering Gi-hun’s headquarters and chasing fresh leads on the island’s location.

The series also introduced new perspectives. Kang No-eul, a North Korean defector, entered the games disguised as a guard in hopes of finding her daughter. A crypto scammer, a shaman, and a mother-son duo were among the desperate contestants caught in a web of betrayal and shifting alliances.

Games like the Six-Legged Pentathlon initially fostered cooperation, but the structure quickly collapsed under pressure, with non-game violence escalating tensions. An attempted rebellion by Gi-hun and allies inside the dormitory was short-lived, culminating in the Front Man infiltrating their ranks and killing Jung-bae.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased a “hopeful” but emotionally intense finale. As viewers prepare for the concluding chapter, Season 2’s expanding narrative and psychological complexity set the stage for what may be the series’ most dramatic turn yet.

Squid Game Season 3 premieres on Netflix at 12 am PT / 3 am ET.