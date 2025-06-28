Azernews.Az

Saturday June 28 2025

Remittances between Azerbaijan and Austria show mixed trends in early 2025

28 June 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)
Remittances between Azerbaijan and Austria show mixed trends in early 2025
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

In the first quarter of 2025, remittance flows between Azerbaijan and Austria showed contrasting dynamics, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more