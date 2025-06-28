New discoveries in Ismayilli shed light on ancient Caucasian Albania's cultural legacy [PHOTOS]

28 June 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s rich historical landscape continues to yield important insights into the ancient civilizations of the Caucasus. A recent anthropological expedition led by Professor Mahabbat Pashayeva, Doctor of Historical Sciences, under the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, has uncovered significant traces of ancient Albanian tribes in the Ismayilli district, Azernews reports.

The expedition focused on villages including Galagah, Veng, Hapit, Ganza, Tubukand, Galajig, Goshakend, Mollaisakli, Hajihatemli, and Basgal, where researchers documented cemeteries, cross-stones, temple remains, and household artifacts linked to the Caucasian Albanian civilization.

"Research shows that the Ismayilli region is a region densely populated by Albanian tribes and has left a long-term cultural mark," the Institute noted. According to the preliminary findings, Albanian Christian symbols, pilgrimage sites, and architectural relics in ancient villages such as Galagah and Goshakend reveal new aspects of the religious and ethnic heritage of Caucasian Albania. In Hapit and Galajig, early grave structures and temple foundations suggest a layered ethno-cultural history that still echoes in the dialect, folklore, and customs of local communities.

The team highlighted that the oral traditions, toponyms, and ceremonial practices preserved in the region support the theory of enduring ethnogenetic links to the ancient Albanian tribes, offering a unique lens through which to view the continuity of cultural memory in the Caucasus.

Professor Pashayeva emphasized that the documentation phase has been completed and the systematization and analysis of the collected data is currently underway. The final results will be published in upcoming scientific articles.

Described as not only a scientific breakthrough but also a cultural preservation initiative, the expedition marks a significant step in reconstructing the anthropological map of Caucasian Albania. It also contributes to Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to safeguard and promote its historical and national heritage, deepening our understanding of the region's role in the pan-Caucasian ethnogenetic process.