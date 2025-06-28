Iran bans IAEA chief’s visit, halts camera access to nuclear sites amid post-conflict tensions

28 June 2025 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Iran will no longer permit the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, to enter the country, and will prohibit the installation of IAEA surveillance cameras in its nuclear facilities, Azernews reports.

This was announced by Hamidreza Haji Babayi, Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, during remarks to journalists at a funeral ceremony in Tehran for military personnel and nuclear scientists killed in recent hostilities.

Haji Babayi accused the UN nuclear watchdog of leaking sensitive information to Israel, stating, “We have evidence that information collected from our nuclear facilities was transferred to the Israeli regime.” He added that Iran's cooperation with the IAEA would now be subject to severe restrictions.

This announcement follows the Iranian Constitutional Oversight Council’s June 26 decision to approve a bill suspending parliamentary cooperation with the IAEA. The move reflects a sharp deterioration in Iran’s engagement with international nuclear oversight mechanisms after the recent escalation of regional conflict.

On June 13, Israel carried out military airstrikes on Iranian territory, reportedly killing a number of senior officials, including generals and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran launched a massive retaliatory operation—True Promise III—firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli targets, including Tel Aviv, causing significant damage and civilian casualties.

Subsequent U.S. involvement further escalated the situation. On June 22, American forces launched airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, which Iran claims were severely damaged. Two days later, Iran retaliated by attacking a U.S. military base in Qatar.

A ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel was later announced on June 27, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. Both the Israeli Prime Minister's Office and Iran’s Supreme National Security Council have confirmed the cessation of hostilities.

Iran’s decision to cut off cooperation with the IAEA is likely to draw concern from the international community amid fears over nuclear non-proliferation and regional stability.