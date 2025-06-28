Azerbaijan offers condolences to Pakistan following deadly attack in North Waziristan

28 June 2025 23:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its sympathies to Pakistan in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack that struck the North Waziristan region on June 28, Azernews reports.

In an official statement shared via the ministry’s account on the social media platform X, Azerbaijan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, which resulted in the deaths of at least 13 Pakistani military personnel and left many others—including civilians—injured.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of our brotherly nation Pakistan, as well as to the families of the victims of this brutal terrorist attack,” the statement read. “We firmly condemn this cowardly act and reaffirm our principled and resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms, which continues to pose a serious threat to international peace and security.”