Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez star in ‘wedding of the year’ in Italy

28 June 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez tied the knot Friday in Italy, in a wedding that sparked weeks of protests, Azernews reports.

The “wedding of the year,” which has been the talk of the town in Venice and around the world for weeks, saw the 61-year-old US billionaire and his 55-year-old partner Sanchez get married in a “grand” wedding on Venice's San Giorgio Island, under extensive security measures that was attended by famous guests.

While the wedding was closed to the media, Sanchez announced her marriage with a photo on Instagram, where she added “Bezos” to her last name.

Guests asked to make donations to Venice instead of wedding gifts

Numerous celebrities included Ivanka Trump – the daughter of US President Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates and Robert Pattinson.

Lady Gaga reportedly will perform a special concert for the couple on Saturday.

Italian media said around 90 private jets arrived at Venice Marco Polo Airport for the wedding.

Although their wedding sparked much debate in the city, Bezos and Sanchez asked guests to make donations to charity to benefit Venice instead of wedding gifts.

’Wedding of the year’ protested for weeks

Bezos and Sanchez's choice of Venice for the wedding has sparked controversy in the city from the outset, and in recent days it has been protested in various ways.

Weeks ago, protesters had signs that read: "Bezos' wedding in Venice? No“, ”No place for Bezos and oligarchs,“ and a protest movement called No Place for Bezos hung a banner that read: ”No Place for Bezos" on the Rialto Bridge about the city's famous Grand Canal.

Greenpeace Italia and the British group Everyone Hates Elon unfurled a 400-square-meter banner June 23 in St. Mark's Square that featured a picture of Bezos with “If you can afford to rent Venice for your wedding, you can afford to pay more taxes” written in English. Police removed the sign.

A group of about 20 people staged a protest June 26 against the wedding in St. Mark's Square.

A young woman and man from the group, who were carrying signs opposing the billionaire and calling for peace in the Gaza Strip, attempted to climb flagpoles in the square, prompting police intervention.

The night before the wedding, the phrase “No to kings, no to Bezos” was projected onto the bell tower in St. Mark's Square using a laser.

Anti-wedding groups are planning a demonstration on Saturday.

Italian government, Venice City Council happy with wedding

Although there are opponents of the wedding in the city, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has stated that he is happy with Bezos' choice of the city for the nuptials and supports the idea.

Meanwhile, Italian Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche issued a statement Friday that noted the wedding was important with Venice's tourism figures on the decline.

Santanche said it increased the global visibility of Italy and Venice. “Bezos' wedding is a strong sign of Italy's growing centrality in the international tourism landscape. Such events strengthen our global image, create jobs, promote the region, and attract new qualified tourist flows,” she said.