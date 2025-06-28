Suicide bombing kills 13 Pakistani soldiers

28 June 2025 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

At least 13 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing in the northwest of the country on Saturday, local officials confirmed, Azernews reports.

The attack left another 29 people injured, including 10 army personnel and 19 civilians.

According to media reports, Usood ul Harab, a wing of the Pakistani Taliban's Hafiz Gul Bahadar Group, has claimed responsibility for the attack in North Waziristan.