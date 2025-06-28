Emirates extends Tehran flight suspension

28 June 2025 22:52 (UTC+04:00)

Emirates said on Saturday that it extended the cancellation of all its flights to and from Tehran until Friday amid the "regional situation", Azernews reports.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We continue to closely monitor developments. The safety of our passengers, employees and operations will always be our top priority," Emirates stated.

Meanwhile, the airline stated it would resume its flights to and from Baghdad on Tuesday.