Türkiye bans access to forests in 47 provinces amid wildfire risk

28 June 2025 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Forest Fire Fighting Commission has imposed a temporary ban on access to forest areas across 47 provinces due to heightened wildfire risks, Azernews repiorts citing Turkish media.

The decision comes in response to abnormal heat waves and growing fire threats, and was endorsed by provincial governors nationwide.

The access restriction affects:

11 provinces along the Black Sea coast,

10 provinces in the Marmara region,

8 provinces on the Aegean coast,

8 provinces along the Mediterranean,

5 provinces in Central Anatolia,

3 provinces in Southeastern Anatolia, and

2 provinces in Eastern Anatolia.

In recent days, Turkish firefighters have battled intense forest fires in multiple provinces, including Izmir and Sakarya, prompting the government to take proactive measures to prevent further outbreaks.

The restrictions aim to limit human activity in vulnerable green areas and will remain in force until conditions improve.