Presidential aide Anar Alakbarov elected as FIA Senate

28 June 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, has been elected a member of the Senate of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Azernews reports.

The Senate is the governing body of the FIA. Responsible for the financial and commercial issues of the organization, as well as the general management of the FIA, the Senate works to establish standards in the field of motor sports, road safety, as well as the development of the automotive industry.