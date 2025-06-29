Member of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center presents poem dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi at London Climate Action Week

29 June 2025 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Maria Fernanda Espinosa, a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and former President of the United Nations General Assembly, has presented a special poem dedicated to the great Azerbaijani thinker Nizami Ganjavi, reflecting the harmony between nature and humanity, at a high-level event held within the framework of London Climate Action Week, Azernews reports.

In her presentation, Maria Fernanda Espinosa said:

“Nizami Ganjavi, in his works, profoundly expressed the responsibility of humans towards nature and the necessity of living in harmony with the universe. His messages are particularly relevant today in the era of climate crisis.”

London Climate Action Week is one of the leading platforms in shaping the global climate agenda. This week highlights the importance of joint efforts in combating climate change, with the participation of government representatives, international organizations, business leaders, and civil society.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center is participating in this significant global platform as a partner of London Climate Action Week for the second year in a row. The Center continues to expand its role in strengthening climate diplomacy, sharing the experience gained during COP29 in Azerbaijan, and contributing to the COP30 process.

The poem presented by Ms. Espinosa is not merely a poetic piece, but also a call – a call for humanity to reconcile with nature and to embrace shared responsibility for ensuring a sustainable way of life for future generations.

Note that Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) is an international institution based in Azerbaijan, that celebrates the legacy of the great Azerbaijani poet and sage, Nizami Ganjavi, and promotes the participation of high-level eminent figures in the study of possible solutions for the pressing problems of our times, with a view to promoting knowledge, tolerance, dialogue, understanding and shared societies between peoples, cultures and nations.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center was established 30 September 2012 in Azerbaijan under the patronage of an International Board that includes a number of highly respected and recognized international figures who graciously offer their time, experience and gravitas to the development of the center and its initiatives.

Its main mission is to promote learning, tolerance, dialogue, understanding, and shared societies in a world that is increasingly interconnected. Today, we experience unprecedented access to knowledge and quick information, yet we are also facing more challenges than ever before. This makes the five basic pillars of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center imperative.