Weather forecast announced for first working day of week

29 June 2025 20:09 (UTC+04:00)

The weather forecast for June 30 has been announced, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Hydrometeorological Service.

The weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy, mostly dry, with variable cloudiness. A moderate northwest wind will occasionally strengthen during the daytime.

Temperatures will range from 20-24°C at night and 25-29°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be around 752 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-75 percent at night and 45-50 percent during the daytime.

In some regions of Azerbaijan, brief periods of rain and lightning are expected. Short-term showers and hail are possible in certain areas. Fog is likely to form in some places during the night and morning. A moderate western wind will occasionally strengthen in some areas.

Temperatures in the mountains will be 10-15°C at night and 18-23°C during the daytime. In lower regions, nighttime temperatures will be 19-23°C, and daytime temperatures will reach 29-34°C.