One of Azerbaijanis detained in Yekaterinburg placed under custody

29 June 2025 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Mazahir Safarov has been placed in custody for 22 days as part of the trial involving nine Azerbaijanis who were forcibly detained in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Azernews reports.

He, along with several other Azerbaijanis, faces charges of contract killings. Some of those accused are expected to be sentenced today.

Participating in the trial are Shokhrat Mustafayev, the acting Consul General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg, and Shahin Shikhlinsky, the head of the "Azerbaijan-Ural" public organization representing the Azerbaijani community in Yekaterinburg.

On the morning of June 27, Russian Federal Security Service officers conducted a raid on Azerbaijani homes in Yekaterinburg. During the operation, two Azerbaijanis—brothers of Seyfaddin Huseynli—were killed. Several other individuals were detained.