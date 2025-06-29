Kapaz PFK parted ways with footballer Tural Rzayev

29 June 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Kapaz PFK has parted ways with footballer Tural Rzayev, Azernews reports.

The midfielder's contract has not been renewed.

A product of Ganja’s football school, Rzayev made his debut with the "yellow-blue" team during the 2015-2016 season. He has spent 6 seasons with the club. During this time, he appeared in 122 matches and scored 1 goal.

Kapaz PFK is an Azerbaijani football club based in Ganja, which competes in the Azerbaijan Premier League, the highest tier of Azerbaijan football.

The club was founded as Toxucu in 1959. They have won the Azerbaijani Championship 3 times and the Azerbaijani Football Cup 4 times.

The team's colours are yellow and blue. The club plays at Ganja City Stadium which has a capacity of 26,120.