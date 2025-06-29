Chelsea beat Benfica to reach FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal

29 June 2025 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Chelsea became the first English side to reach the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup following a 4-1 win after extra time against the 10-man Benfica in North Carolina, Azernews reports citing Al Jazeera.

Reece James scored the opening goal of the game in the 64th minute on Saturday, with a spectacular free kick from a tight angle on the left wing.

Angel Di Maria levelled the match in the fifth minute of stoppage time from the penalty spot after a soft handball decision against Malo Gusto.

Goals from Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall restored and sealed Chelsea’s advantage in extra time to set up a quarterfinal meeting with Palmeiras.

The result was the least the Blues deserved after dominating the match from start to finish.