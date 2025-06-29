Cultural events related to Russia scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan canceled

29 June 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Considering the blatant, targeted, and unjustified killings and acts of violence committed by Russian law enforcement agencies against Azerbaijanis based on their ethnicity in Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk region of the Russian Federation, and the systematic nature of such incidents in recent times, the cultural events planned to be held in Azerbaijan in connection with Russia are canceled.

According to information provided to Azernews by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the canceled events include concerts, festivals, performances, exhibitions, and other cultural programs.

Citizens who purchased tickets in advance can contact the respective sales points and online platforms to request refunds.