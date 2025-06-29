Nearly 1,300 candidates expected to take residency entrance exam

29 June 2025 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

On June 29, the Azerbaijan State Examination Center will conduct the first stage of the residency entrance exam (the knowledge assessment exam in core subjects, second attempt), Azernews reports.

A total of 1,286 candidates have registered to take the exam. Of these, 990 will sit for the Azerbaijani section, and 296 for the Russian section. Among the applicants, 533 are males and 753 are females. 185 are graduates of the current year, 535 are graduates of previous years, and 566 are expected to graduate in upcoming years. Additionally, 11 candidates are foreign nationals.

The exams will be held in Baku and Nakhchivan. The exam, which starts at 10:00 AM, will last 2 hours and 30 minutes. Fifteen minutes before the exam begins, the admission process will close, and after that, latecomers will not be admitted to the exam center.

Candidates must bring the following documents to the exam:

- The original identity document;

- The admission card for the exam.

Candidates are required to arrive at the designated time indicated on their admission card. It is prohibited to bring mobile phones, other communication devices, electronic gadgets, calculators, electronic data carriers, books, notebooks, journals, notes, reference guides, dictionaries, tables, bags, and other auxiliary materials into the exam hall. These items hinder the efficient organization and timely completion of the exam process.

The State Examination Center requests participants not to bring additional belongings into the exam center.

For this exam, 6 buildings, 14 exam supervisors, 6 general exam supervisors, 113 exam monitors, 17 security staff (for security), and 6 building representatives have been assigned.