Second week of YASHAT Camp concluded [PHOTOS]

29 June 2025 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

The 4th YASHAT Camp has experienced exciting and enjoyable moments during its second week, Azernews reports. The event was organized jointly by the YASHAT Foundation and the ASAN Volunteers, in partnership with TABİA Group and Lankaran Springs Wellness Resort.

According to the Public Relations Department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the children competed fiercely to win in the obstacle course races.

During the meeting with Haji Aliyev, a former member of the Azerbaijani wrestling team, double Olympic medalist, three-time world champion, four-time European champion, and gold medalist at the European Games, participants gained close insight into the most interesting secrets of this sport.

At the "INNOLAND" Incubation and Acceleration Center, under the theme "Innovative Idea: Great Inventions Start with Little Dreams," children tested their skills in composition training at the "Bilim Bakı" center and acquired new knowledge.

A master class on ebru art organized by ABAD, as well as a training session on "Oral Hygiene" within the framework of the "Love" dental project by "Dayaq Charitable Foundation," attracted interest.

Participants' birthdays of Kanan Zamanov and Eyvaz Jafarov were also celebrated during the camp.

In the concert program organized with the support of ASAN Radio and TV, Sabina Asgarova performed various songs, enjoying a pleasant time with the children.

At the closing ceremony, attended by Elvin Huseynov, the head of the YASHAT Foundation, gifts were presented to the children.

The camp's partners included TABİA Group and Lankaran Springs Wellness Resort, sponsors were NEQSOL Holding, Bakcell, Norm, AMO Corporate Group, GILTEX MMC, Nar, DİTİK, DadHouse; supporters were Lankaran City Executive Authority, ASAN Service Innovation Center, ABAD, PAŞA Həyat, Badamlı Mineral Waters, Bilim Baku Center, INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, Milla, Happy Day Cake, Dayaq Charitable Foundation, Libraff bookstore chain, with media support from ASAN Radio/TV.