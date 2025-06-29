Biased policy is being carried out against Azerbaijan - MP on events in Russia

29 June 2025 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

A biased policy is being carried out against Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP Fariz Ismailzade told Trend, Azernews reports.

According to Ismailzade, Azerbaijan’s success in foreign policy worries many countries, including Russia.

"The pressure on us is increasing. We have seen this with the downed plane, the cyber attacks from Russia and the violence against ethnic Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg. All this shows that Azerbaijan's successes are envied. We are under increasing pressure on all fronts," the MP noted.

Ismailzade stated that Azerbaijan categorically does not accept this.

"We categorically do not accept such actions. Azerbaijan builds its foreign policy on the principles of equality and mutual respect. If such incidents are repeated, this will certainly affect our relations. At the same time, the fact that the Azerbaijani MP was denied entry to Russia is a direct manifestation of such a policy. We strongly condemn and criticize such steps and expect a more pragmatic and respectful approach from Russia," he said.

On the morning of June 27, officers of the Federal Security Service of Russia conducted a raid on the homes of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg. As a result of the operation, two Azerbaijanis were killed - the brothers of Seyfaddin Huseynli. Several more people were detained.