Visit of Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegation Russia canceled
The parliamentary delegation of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of Azerbaijan, headed by First Deputy Speaker Ali Ahmadov, will not participate in the 23rd session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Commission between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, which was scheduled to be held in Moscow, Russia, Azernews reports.
The reason cited is the demonstrative, targeted, and extrajudicial killings and acts of violence against Azerbaijanis carried out on an ethnic basis by Russian law enforcement agencies in the city of Yekaterinburg, as well as the recurring nature of such incidents in recent times.
Taking the above into account, the planned visit of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegation has been canceled.
