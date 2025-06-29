National Library opens exhibition dedicated to Professor Panah Khalilov

29 June 2025 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

A book exhibition titled "Professor Panah Khalilov– 100" has been opened at the National Library to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of prominent literary scholar, critic, translator, Doctor of Philological Sciences, and Professor Panah Khalilov, Azernews reports.

The exhibition showcases the professor’s works, research, textbooks for higher education institutions, translations, books he compiled, wrote forewords for, edited, reviewed, and advised on, as well as literature about his life, scientific and artistic activities, pedagogical and translation work.

It should be noted that Panah Imran oglu Khalilov was born on July 1, 1925, in Sadakhli village of Borchali district in Georgia, into an educated family.

He received his primary education in his village. In 1934, after moving with his family to Ganja, he studied at School No. 5 named after M.A. Sabir, and graduated from the Faculty of Philology at Azerbaijan State University (1943-1948).

Panah Khalilov was a postgraduate student at the Department of Azerbaijani Literary History (1948-1951), then served as a senior teacher, associate professor (1951-1969), and head of the Department of Literary History of the Peoples of the USSR (1969-1989). He began active literary activity in 1948.

The author of many textbooks and teaching aids, is also known for his valuable scientific works, such as the two-volume "Literature of the Peoples of the USSR," the book "Fundamentals of Literary Studies" co-authored with Professor Mir Cəlal Paşayev, and the 1994 publication "Literature of Turkic Peoples and Eastern Slavs, which remain important scientific references for scholars and students today.

Professor Pənah Xəlilov is the author of significant works including "Əhməd Yəsəvi," "Ukrainian Kobzar," "The Book of Dede Korkut – A Monument of Revival," "Problems of 'Ali and Nino'," "The Power of Friendship," "Horizons of Our Prose," and others.

He is the author of more than 20 books and over 300 articles. Additionally, he made notable contributions to the field of artistic translation. His translations of Miguel de Cervantes’ "Don Quixote" and Herodotus’ "Histories" hold a special place in his creative legacy.

In 2010, the distinguished scholar Arif Amrahoglu wrote a monograph titled "Professor Panah Khalilov" dedicated to his life and work.