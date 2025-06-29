Earthquake with magnitude 3.6 strikes Turkiye
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 has taken place in Ankara, Turkiye, Azernews reports.
According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the earthquake's epicenter was in the Çubuk district of Ankara.
The tremor was recorded at 08:20 local time. The underground focus of the earthquake was at a depth of 10.62 kilometers.
