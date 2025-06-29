G-Dragon and BLACKPINK’s Rosé make surprise appearance at Psy’s 'Summer Swag 2025’ concert

29 June 2025 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

G-Dragon and BLACKPINK’s Rosé made a surprise appearance as special guests during the opening night of Psy’s 'Summer Swag 2025' concert, held on June 28 at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, Azernews reports citing All Kpop.

The concert marked the beginning of Psy’s signature summer tour, widely known for its high-energy performances, water effects, and star-studded guest appearances. Rosé took the stage first, performing her hit songs "APT." and "Toxic Till the End" to an enthusiastic crowd.

"I’m so happy to be invited to the 'Summer Swag 2025' something I had only imagined before," Rosé told the audience. "Since releasing my first solo album last year, this is my first time meeting so many fans in person. Thank you for all the love you’ve shown to my album and to "APT.'"I truly appreciate it," she said, bowing deeply in gratitude.

After ending her final performance with "Dance All Night," Rosé exited the stage. "Dance All Night" praised her dedication and shared, "She contacted me first saying she wanted to attend the show, so I invited her to perform. She even came to the rehearsal studio to practice. Even though she’s my junior, I learned a lot from her."

"Dance All Night" then appeared on stage wearing a hat, glasses, a long-sleeved shirt, and jeans. He energized the crowd with performances of his solo tracks “POWER” and "Home Sweet Home."

Greeting the audience with a smile, he said, "Yes, I’m Kwon Ji Yong and I’m also G-Dragon. It’s really been a long time. I’m currently on a world tour after 88 months, but I came here to celebrate with my big brother Psy."

He continued, "Strangely, it didn’t rain today, but we’ve still got water here. I didn’t even realize this was my second time at the 'Summer Swag 2025.' I first appeared 12 years ago. I never imagined I’d be back here with so many of you. It’s great to see you again. I’m G-Dragon."

Before wrapping up his set, he added, "Normally I perform 30 songs, but since this is Psy’s party and he has so many iconic tracks, I’ll just perform one more to finish." He then delivered a powerful performance of "Crayon" to close his appearance.

Since its debut in 2011, Psy’s 'Summer Swag 2025' has become a staple summer festival in South Korea. Known for its massive scale, dynamic performances, and unforgettable guest appearances, the tour has earned a reputation as one of the country's biggest seasonal events. This year, Psy will hold a total of 16 concerts across 9 cities, including Uijeongbu, Daejeon, Gwacheon, Sokcho, Suwon, Daegu, Busan, and Gwangju.