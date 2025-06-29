Graduation ceremony held at Heydar Aliyev Military Institute [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

29 June 2025 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

On June 28, a graduation ceremony was held at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

The event held at the military institute was attended by Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, other senior officials of the Ministry, teachers, graduates, their families, as well as representatives of the public and the media.

First, the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, erected on the territory of the military institute, as well as the Memorial Complex dedicated to the servicemen of the institute who became Shehids in the Patriotic War, were visited. Flowers were laid in front of the monuments and their memory was honored.

Accompanied by the military orchestra, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed. The Battle Flag of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev was solemnly brought to the parade ground.

At the event, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov delivered a speech, congratulated the graduates, and wished them to become worthy officers for the Azerbaijani people, state, Victorious Army, and Commander-in-Chief.

In turn, the young officers pledged to justify the trust placed in them, to serve their homeland, state, and people with honor, and to always be proud of servicemen’s honor.

The Minister of Defense presented diplomas and valuable gifts to the graduates who completed the military educational institution with distinction.

Then a ceremony was held to hand over and receive the Battle Flag of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev. A graduation emblem was attached to the symbolic stump. Diplomas were presented to the graduates of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

The Military Orchestra and cadets performed the anthem of the military institute.

The graduation ceremony ended with a solemn march of military personnel in front of the grandstand.