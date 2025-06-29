First stage of residency admission exam conducted [PHOTOS]
On June 29, Azerbaijan State Examination Center held the second attempt of the first stage of the residency admission exam (assessment of knowledge in core subjects), Azernews reports.
The exam was organized in 6 buildings, with 14 exam supervisors, 6 general exam supervisors, 113 invigilators, 17 security staff (for access control), and 6 building representatives.
Initial reports indicate that one individual was found with a mobile phone and was expelled from the exam.
Starting from June 30, the processing of exam protocols and answer sheets will begin at the DİM.
The exam results are expected to be announced within the next 2-3 days.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!