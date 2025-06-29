Azerbaijan, Croatia committed to strengthening cultural partnership [PHOTOS]

29 June 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The collaboration between Azerbaijan and Croatia extends beyond political and economic spheres, thriving equally in the cultural domain.

Throughout the years, the two nations have cultivated a vibrant cultural relationship built on mutual respect, common values, and a shared commitment to strengthening connections between their peoples.

The cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Croatia began to formalize in 2005, when the two countries signed a foundational agreement on cultural cooperation, laying the groundwork for future initiatives.

This was followed by a more structured program signed in 2018, covering cooperation in culture, arts and heritage for the period 2018-2020.

These agreements have since expanded to include tourism, sports, media and other areas.

Musical Dialogue: Tar and Tambura

A striking illustration of cultural exchange is the musical dialogue between Azerbaijan's tar and mugham traditions, and Croatia's tamburica and klapa multipart singing.

In December 2019, a remarkable concert titled "Similarities and Differences between Traditional Music of Croatia and Azerbaijan: tar and tambura" was held in Zagreb. It brought together musicians from both countries, highlighting the deep roots and unique styles of their folk traditions.

This event was praised for promoting intercultural understanding and has since inspired further initiatives focusing on traditional and contemporary music

Language, Education, and Academic Bridges

Education and language programs play a vital role in strengthening cultural ties. Since 2014, Azerbaijani language courses have been offered at the University of Zagreb, reflecting growing interest in Azerbaijani language and culture in Croatia. Similarly, academic exchange programs have been established between universities in Baku and Zagreb, with a focus on Slavic studies, linguistics, and international relations.

These programs not only facilitate knowledge exchange but also foster long-term relationships between students, educators, and researchers.

Strengthening Cultural Bridges: Azerbaijan’s Strategic Cultural Visit to Croatia

In June 2025, a high-level Azerbaijani delegation led by Culture Minister Adil Karimli undertook a pivotal visit to Croatia, marking a significant advancement in bilateral relations through the lens of cultural diplomacy. The visit was characterized by a series of meaningful engagements, from ministerial meetings and institutional exchanges to a vibrant cultural showcase, all underscoring the shared ambition to deepen ties between Azerbaijan and Croatia.

At the core of the visit was the official meeting between Minister Adil Karimli and his Croatian counterpart, Nina Obuljen Koržinek. Their dialogue reflected the strong foundation laid by the broader political and economic partnership between the two nations, particularly following the third meeting of the Joint Interstate Commission on Economic Cooperation held earlier in March 2024. The ministers emphasized that cultural cooperation is not merely a symbolic gesture but a strategic vehicle for strengthening overall bilateral relations.

Discussions extended beyond general goodwill to explore concrete areas of collaboration, such as cinematography, music, and the preservation of cultural heritage. Significantly, the exchange included proposals for training programs and institutional partnerships, reflecting a shift from dialogue to action.

One of the most impactful components of the visit was the B2B (business-to-business) meeting hosted by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Croatia. This event brought together stakeholders from the creative industries of both nations, including artists, entrepreneurs, and policymakers. Minister Karimli’s emphasis on cultural exchange as a foundation for comprehensive bilateral relations illustrates Azerbaijan's growing recognition of the creative sector's role in economic development.

Discussions included investment opportunities, import-export dynamics, and the potential for joint ventures. This indicates a move toward a sustainable, economically grounded cultural partnership, aligning with global trends where creative industries are increasingly integrated into national development strategies.

Another key component of the visit was the Azerbaijani delegation's tour of the National and University Library in Zagreb. Led by Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov, the Azerbaijani side expressed interest in formalizing cooperation between national libraries. Proposed initiatives such as digitization of collections and book exchanges not only facilitate academic and cultural dialogue but also reinforce institutional bonds, a necessary foundation for long-term collaboration.

The cultural highlight of the visit was the Azerbaijani jazz concert held at the Zagreb Music Academy. Featuring renowned Azerbaijani musicians like Sevda Alakbarzade and Isfar Sarabski, the concert was more than a performance, it was a cultural statement. Azerbaijani jazz, with its unique fusion of Eastern mugham and Western jazz elements, served as a metaphor for the broader objective of the visit: bridging differences and building shared understanding.

By drawing an international audience that included Croatian officials and diplomats, the concert showcased Azerbaijan's cultural richness while enhancing its soft power in Southeast Europe. Music, in this case, became an effective conduit for deepening emotional and cultural ties between the nations.

Toward Multifaceted Partnership

The Azerbaijani delegation's visit to Croatia in June 2025 represents more than a series of formal meetings and artistic events, it is a calculated effort to embed culture within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

From high-level policy dialogue and economic collaboration to institutional exchange and artistic diplomacy, the visit has opened multiple channels of engagement.

Overall, the visit exemplifies a holistic approach to diplomacy, integrating cultural sensitivity with pragmatic cooperation, strengthening the bilateral relationship and paving the way for future collaborations across diverse sectors.