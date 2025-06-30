Some 60 job vacancies offered at employment fairs in liberated territories

30 June 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the Great Return program, the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population (MLSPP) organized a new series of job fairs in the liberated districts of Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Lachin, Azernews reports.

According to the MLSPP, five employers participated in the job fairs, offering a total of 60 vacancies. The available positions included jobs in various professions such as tailor, carpet weaver, waiter, electrician, plumber, operator, and maintenance worker.

During the events, residents were informed about the available job opportunities and the responsibilities associated with each role. Suitable candidates were also registered for the vacancies on the spot.

These fairs are part of broader efforts to revitalize economic activity and ensure sustainable reintegration of returning citizens in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan.