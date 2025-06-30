Aghdam land-mine incident leaves civilian hospitalized after surgery

30 June 2025 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A landmine explosion occurred in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district in the early hours of June 30, 2025, leaving one man severely injured, Azernews reports, citing the Medical Territorial Units Management Association (TABIB).

TABIB noted that the incident took place around 01:50 AM. The injured individual, born in 1988, was transported to the Emergency Department of Barda District Central Hospital, where he underwent immediate surgery.

Medical officials have confirmed that the patient suffered a traumatic amputation of his right foot due to the explosion. Following surgery, he has been admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, where treatment is ongoing.

Doctors have assessed the man's condition as moderately serious.

The explosion highlights the ongoing danger posed by landmines in areas previously affected by conflict, including Aghdam, which remains one of the most heavily contaminated regions in Azerbaijan.