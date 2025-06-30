Simon Raab Jazz Trio mesmerizes audience in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Simon Raab Jazz Trio (Austria) has mesmerized the audience at Baku Piano Festival 2025, Azernews reports.
The concert took place at Rotunda Roof Garden. The concert featured Simon Raab (piano), Martin Kocian (bass), Michat Wirzgon (drums).
Simon Raab is an Austrian jazz pianist and composer known for his expressive, experimental and multi-genre approach to music. The pianist combines traditional jazz with modern harmonies. The musician has a number of prestigious awards, including the Austrian Newcomer Award.
Baku Piano Festival 2025 took place on June 14-28. During the festival, residents and guests of the capital enjoyed a large concert program featuring music of various genres.
The festival featured art events, exhibitions, a literary competition, and jam sessions.
A highlight of the festival was the "We Are the Future" concert, showcasing young talents, the future leaders of the stage.
For more information, please visit the festival's website.
All photos are sourced from the festival's official social media channels.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.
