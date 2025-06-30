Liz Rosa Quartet brings final chords of Baku Piano Festival 2025 [PHOTOS]

30 June 2025 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The grand finale of the Baku Piano Festival 2025 was marked by a mesmerizing performance from the Brazilian ensemble, Liz Rosa Quartet, Azernews reports.

Held at the stunning Rotunda Roof Garden, the event brought an air of elegance and celebration to the closing moments of this prestigious festival. Before the concert began, director of the Baku Piano Festival and an Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Shahin Novrasli, addressed the audience with a warm welcome.

He expressed his gratitude to the festival's dedicated sponsors, partners, and all those who made the event possible, creating a spirit of unity and collaboration that defined the entire festival.

The final concert showcased an exceptional lineup of talent. Liz Rosa’s soulful voice, accompanied by Ricardo Fiuza's expressive piano, Berval Moraes’s smooth bass, and Isac Jamba's energetic drums, captivated the audience from start to finish. Also gracing the stage were Shahin Novrasli and the renowned Mike del Ferro, adding to the musical depth and cultural exchange.

The Brazilian musicians were deeply moved by the warmth of the Azerbaijani audience and the overall atmosphere of the festival, expressing their sincere appreciation for the generosity and energy they received.

The Baku Piano Festival 2025 offered a dynamic and diverse program that resonated with both residents and visitors of the city.

From performances spanning various musical genres to engaging art exhibitions, literary competitions, and intimate jam sessions, the festival had something for everyone. A particularly proud moment for the festival was the "We Are the Future" concert, which highlighted the incredible talent of young musicians.

As the curtains fell on this spectacular celebration of music and culture, the 4th edition of the Baku Piano Festival left a legacy of artistic brilliance, collaboration, and a renewed sense of connection between nations.

All photos are sourced from the festival's official social media channels.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.