Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasizes regional cooperation in high-tech infrastructure, transport logistics

16 November 2025 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

High-tech infrastructure and transport-logistics development are crucial for the future of Central Asia, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State held today in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

According to Mirziyoyev, regional countries should combine efforts to implement strategically important projects, including the construction and modernization of power plants, electricity lines, roads and railways, border checkpoints, “green corridors,” fiber-optic networks, and other key facilities.

“To strengthen interregional transport connectivity, we prioritize projects such as the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the Trans-Afghanistan Transport Corridor,” he noted.

Mirziyoyev also highlighted that the Trans-Caspian route and other corridors linking Central Asia with European countries open significant opportunities for the region.

To coordinate these efforts more effectively, the Uzbek President proposed establishing an Infrastructure Development Council at the level of deputy prime ministers of the Central Asian countries.