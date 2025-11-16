Kazakhstan President: Azerbaijan joins Central Asia Consultative Format in historic move

16 November 2025 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

As reported by Azernews, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that Azerbaijan, in its new capacity, will make a substantial contribution to strengthening regional cooperation.

“Today we made a historic decision on the accession of Azerbaijan to our format as a full-fledged participant,” President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in the “Central Asia + Azerbaijan” format.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!