Azernews.Az

Sunday November 16 2025

Azerbaijan boosts gypsum and anhydrite output by 14% in January–October

16 November 2025 10:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts gypsum and anhydrite output by 14% in January–October
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan produced 502,000 tonnes of gypsum and anhydrite in the first ten months of this year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more