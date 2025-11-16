Azerbaijan to become full member of Central Asia Consultative Meetings

16 November 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has been granted full membership status in the Central Asia Consultative Meetings, marking a significant step in regional cooperation.

According to Azernews, the announcement was made by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, held today in Tashkent.

With Azerbaijan’s admission, the regional cooperation format will expand from the current “Central Asian Five” to a “Central Asian Six.”

Azerbaijan’s inclusion reflects its growing engagement with Central Asia and is expected to strengthen political, economic, and cultural ties across the region.