Construction of Zangezur corridor on Azerbaijan’s territory is nearing completion, President says

16 November 2025 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted that the railway, with an initial capacity of 15 million tons, will become a vital artery of the Middle Corridor.

"I am confident that the agreements reached in Washington this August on connecting the mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will expand transit opportunities for international transportation. Construction of the Zangezur Corridor on Azerbaijan’s territory is nearing completion," President Ilham Aliyev said at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!