President Ilham Aliyev highlights Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s significant contribution to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations

16 November 2025 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, highlighted the significant contribution of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations, Azernews reports.

The head of state said: “Shavkat Miromonovich is not only a wise statesman but also a person who has made a substantial contribution to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations. In Azerbaijan, he is loved and respected for his concrete actions and kind attitude toward our people. As a forward-looking politician, Shavkat Miromonovich clearly recognizes the need for closer interaction between the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.”