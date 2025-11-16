President: Relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian States are of special nature

16 November 2025 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

“We are united by centuries of shared history, spiritual and cultural heritage, brotherhood, friendship, and solidarity. We have not only preserved these ties but also given them new momentum, characterized by strategic partnership. We are actively expanding our cooperation in all directions,” the head of state added.

“Relations between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian states are of a special nature,” President Ilham Aliyev stated during the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State from Central Asia in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

